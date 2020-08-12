Pepper covers Sublime for The House That Bradley Built comp

Quantcast
Menu
Get Involved
Find a story
Classifieds
News & Politics
Stories
Events
Music
Movies
Food
Drinks
Cannabis
Category
Features
Authors
Neighborhood
Issue
News & Politics City Lights Neighborhood News News Ticker Under the Radar
Food & Drink Beverage News Booze News Feast! Here's the Deal Pour Over San Diego Beer News Set 'Em Up Joe Tin Fork
Movies Big Screen Movie Archives Movie Reviews [email protected]
Happenings Fashion Out & About Reader Travel Roam-O-Rama Sports Theater reviews Theater antireviews
Your Week Waterfront
Music Blurt Classical Music Live Five Musician Interviews Of Note Upcoming shows
Comics Famous Former Neighbors Obermeyer Overheard in San Diego
Archives Reader by issue date Reader by any date
Art Reviews — W.S. Di Piero's eye on exhibits Ask a Hipster — Advice you didn't know you needed Best Buys — San Diego shopping Big Screen — Movie commentary Blurt — Music's inside track Booze News — San Diego spirits City Lights — News and politics Classical Music — Immortal beauty Classifieds — Free and easy Cover Stories — Front-page features Excerpts — Literary and spiritual excerpts Famous Former Neighbors — Next-door celebs Feast! — Food & drink reviews Feature Stories — Local news & stories From the Archives — Spotlight on the past Golden Dreams — Talk of the town Here's the Deal — Chad Deal's watering holes Just Announced — The scoop on shows Letters — Our inbox [email protected] — Local movie buffs share favorites Movie Reviews — Our critics' picks and pans Musician Interviews — Up close with local artists Neighborhood News from Stringers — Hyperlocal news News Ticker — News & politics Obermeyer — San Diego politics illustrated
Of Note — Concert picks Out & About — What's Happening Overheard in San Diego — Eavesdropping illustrated Poetry — The old and the new Pour Over — Grab a cup Reader Travel — Travel section built by travelers Reading — The hunt for intellectuals Roam-O-Rama — SoCal's best hiking/biking trails San Diego Beer News — Inside San Diego suds SD on the QT — Almost factual news Set 'em Up Joe — Bartenders' drink recipes Sheep and Goats — Places of worship Special Issues — The best of Sports — Athletics without gush Street Style — San Diego streets have style Suit Up — Fashion tips for dudes Theater Reviews — Local productions Theater antireviews — Narrow your search Tin Fork — Silver spoon alternative Under the Radar — Matt Potter's undercover work Unforgettable — Long-ago San Diego Unreal Estate — San Diego's priciest pads Waterfront — All things ocean Your Week — Daily event picks
Chris Ahrens Ian Anderson Eric Bartl Don Bauder Ed Bedford Siobhan Braun Robert Bush Chad Deal Joe Deegan Barbarella Fokos Leorah Gavidor Dave Good Marty Graham Moss Gropen Andrew Hamlin Dorian Hargrove Garrett Harris Ken Harrison Patrick Henderson Tam Hoang Eve Kelly Dryw Keltz Eva Knott Thomas Larson Ken Leighton Matthew Lickona Mike Madriaga Bill Manson Scott Marks Bob McPhail Walter Mencken Joseph O'Brien Sheila Pell Ian Pike Matt Potter H.G. Reza Dave Rice Elizabeth Salaam Jay Allen Sanford Julie Stalmer DJ Stevens Matthew Suárez
More writers Former writers
4S Ranch Allied Gardens Alpine Baja Balboa Park Bankers Hill Barrio Logan Bay Ho Bay Park Black Mountain Ranch Blossom Valley Bonita Bonsall Borrego Springs Boulevard Campo Cardiff-by-the-Sea Carlsbad Carmel Mountain Carmel Valley Chollas View Chula Vista City College City Heights Clairemont College Area Coronado CSU San Marcos Cuyamaca College Del Cerro Del Mar Descanso Downtown San Diego Eastlake East Village El Cajon Emerald Hills Encanto Encinitas Escondido Fallbrook Fletcher Hills Golden Hill Grant Hill Grantville Grossmont College Guatay Harbor Island Hillcrest Imperial Beach Imperial Valley Jacumba Jamacha-Lomita Jamul Julian Kearny Mesa Kensington La Jolla Lakeside La Mesa Lemon Grove Leucadia Liberty Station Lincoln Acres Lincoln Park Linda Vista Little Italy Logan Heights Mesa College Midway District MiraCosta College Miramar Miramar College Mira Mesa Mission Beach Mission Hills Mission Valley Mountain View Mount Hope Mount Laguna National City Nestor Normal Heights North Park Oak Park Ocean Beach Oceanside Old Town Otay Mesa Pacific Beach Pala Palomar College Palomar Mountain Paradise Hills Pauma Valley Pine Valley Point Loma Point Loma Nazarene Potrero Poway Rainbow Ramona Rancho Bernardo Rancho Penasquitos Rancho San Diego Rancho Santa Fe Rolando San Carlos San Marcos San Onofre Santa Ysabel Santee San Ysidro Scripps Ranch SDSU Serra Mesa Shelltown Shelter Island Sherman Heights Skyline Solana Beach Sorrento Valley Southcrest South Park Southwestern College Spring Valley Stockton Talmadge Temecula Tierrasanta Tijuana UCSD University City University Heights USD Valencia Park Valley Center Vista Warner Springs
See all neighborhoods
August 12, 2020
August 5, 2020
July 29, 2020
July 22, 2020
July 15, 2020
July 8, 2020
July 1, 2020
June 24, 2020
June 17, 2020
June 10, 2020
June 3, 2020
May 27, 2020
See previous issues
Close
Category
Features
Authors
Neighborhood
Issue
News & Politics City Lights Neighborhood News News Ticker Under the Radar
Food & Drink Beverage News Booze News Feast! Here's the Deal Pour Over San Diego Beer News Set 'Em Up Joe Tin Fork
Movies Big Screen Movie Archives Movie Reviews [email protected]
Happenings Fashion Out & About Reader Travel Roam-O-Rama Sports Theater reviews Theater antireviews
Your Week Waterfront
Music Blurt Classical Music Live Five Musician Interviews Of Note Upcoming shows
Comics Famous Former Neighbors Obermeyer Overheard in San Diego
Archives Reader by issue date Reader by any date
Art Reviews — W.S. Di Piero's eye on exhibits Ask a Hipster — Advice you didn't know you needed Best Buys — San Diego shopping Big Screen — Movie commentary Blurt — Music's inside track Booze News — San Diego spirits City Lights — News and politics Classical Music — Immortal beauty Classifieds — Free and easy Cover Stories — Front-page features Excerpts — Literary and spiritual excerpts Famous Former Neighbors — Next-door celebs Feast! — Food & drink reviews Feature Stories — Local news & stories From the Archives — Spotlight on the past Golden Dreams — Talk of the town Here's the Deal — Chad Deal's watering holes Just Announced — The scoop on shows Letters — Our inbox [email protected] — Local movie buffs share favorites Movie Reviews — Our critics' picks and pans Musician Interviews — Up close with local artists Neighborhood News from Stringers — Hyperlocal news News Ticker — News & politics Obermeyer — San Diego politics illustrated
Of Note — Concert picks Out & About — What's Happening Overheard in San Diego — Eavesdropping illustrated Poetry — The old and the new Pour Over — Grab a cup Reader Travel — Travel section built by travelers Reading — The hunt for intellectuals Roam-O-Rama — SoCal's best hiking/biking trails San Diego Beer News — Inside San Diego suds SD on the QT — Almost factual news Set 'em Up Joe — Bartenders' drink recipes Sheep and Goats — Places of worship Special Issues — The best of Sports — Athletics without gush Street Style — San Diego streets have style Suit Up — Fashion tips for dudes Theater Reviews — Local productions Theater antireviews — Narrow your search Tin Fork — Silver spoon alternative Under the Radar — Matt Potter's undercover work Unforgettable — Long-ago San Diego Unreal Estate — San Diego's priciest pads Waterfront — All things ocean Your Week — Daily event picks
Chris Ahrens Ian Anderson Eric Bartl Don Bauder Ed Bedford Siobhan Braun Robert Bush Chad Deal Joe Deegan Barbarella Fokos Leorah Gavidor Dave Good Marty Graham Moss Gropen Andrew Hamlin Dorian Hargrove Garrett Harris Ken Harrison Patrick Henderson Tam Hoang Eve Kelly Dryw Keltz Eva Knott Thomas Larson Ken Leighton Matthew Lickona Mike Madriaga Bill Manson Scott Marks Bob McPhail Walter Mencken Joseph O'Brien Sheila Pell Ian Pike Matt Potter H.G. Reza Dave Rice Elizabeth Salaam Jay Allen Sanford Julie Stalmer DJ Stevens Matthew Suárez
More writers Former writers
4S Ranch Allied Gardens Alpine Baja Balboa Park Bankers Hill Barrio Logan Bay Ho Bay Park Black Mountain Ranch Blossom Valley Bonita Bonsall Borrego Springs Boulevard Campo Cardiff-by-the-Sea Carlsbad Carmel Mountain Carmel Valley Chollas View Chula Vista City College City Heights Clairemont College Area Coronado CSU San Marcos Cuyamaca College Del Cerro Del Mar Descanso Downtown San Diego Eastlake East Village El Cajon Emerald Hills Encanto Encinitas Escondido Fallbrook Fletcher Hills Golden Hill Grant Hill Grantville Grossmont College Guatay Harbor Island Hillcrest Imperial Beach Imperial Valley Jacumba Jamacha-Lomita Jamul Julian Kearny Mesa Kensington La Jolla Lakeside La Mesa Lemon Grove Leucadia Liberty Station Lincoln Acres Lincoln Park Linda Vista Little Italy Logan Heights Mesa College Midway District MiraCosta College Miramar Miramar College Mira Mesa Mission Beach Mission Hills Mission Valley Mountain View Mount Hope Mount Laguna National City Nestor Normal Heights North Park Oak Park Ocean Beach Oceanside Old Town Otay Mesa Pacific Beach Pala Palomar College Palomar Mountain Paradise Hills Pauma Valley Pine Valley Point Loma Point Loma Nazarene Potrero Poway Rainbow Ramona Rancho Bernardo Rancho Penasquitos Rancho San Diego Rancho Santa Fe Rolando San Carlos San Marcos San Onofre Santa Ysabel Santee San Ysidro Scripps Ranch SDSU Serra Mesa Shelltown Shelter Island Sherman Heights Skyline Solana Beach Sorrento Valley Southcrest South Park Southwestern College Spring Valley Stockton Talmadge Temecula Tierrasanta Tijuana UCSD University City University Heights USD Valencia Park Valley Center Vista Warner Springs
See all neighborhoods
August 12, 2020
August 5, 2020
July 29, 2020
July 22, 2020
July 15, 2020
July 8, 2020
July 1, 2020
June 24, 2020
June 17, 2020
June 10, 2020
June 3, 2020
May 27, 2020
See previous issues
Blurt Music News

Pepper covers Sublime for The House That Bradley Built comp

Hirie, G. Love, the Expanders, Common Kings, the Skints, Long Beach Dub Allstars, and Trevor Young also contribute

Author
Publish Date
Aug. 13, 2020
Reggae outfit Pepper’s new album pays tribute to Sublime’s late Bradley Nowell.
Reggae outfit Pepper’s new album pays tribute to Sublime’s late Bradley Nowell.

Reggae trio Pepper’s version of Sublime’s “Work That We Do” is the lead single off a new compilation, The House That Bradley Built, due September 4 and featuring never-released acoustic covers from the catalogue of the late Bradley Nowell’s band, performed by more than 20 guest artists. Nowell died after a 1996 heroin overdose.

“‘Work That We Do’ has always been one of my favorite Sublime tracks since the first time I ever heard it on the Robbin the Hood album,” says Pepper singer-guitarist Kaleo Wassman. “It was so hard to get that CD in Kona in those days, and I was lucky enough to have a friend who owned it. I remember sitting in the parking lot of Taco Bell listening to the album for the first time. It was magic for me, hearing those great songs with so many different sounds and textures. There were a lot of different recording styles on that album, and we wanted to recreate the raw vibe of that track in our cover of it. So, with quarantine in place, we were able to work remotely at my home studio with the production team.”

The duo that would become Pepper formed in Hawaii when Wassman and bassist-singer Bret Bollinger began playing together in middle school. They found a drummer named Yesod Williams, left Kona for San Diego in 1999, and took up residence in Carlsbad, Vista, and Oceanside. In 2003, they landed a record deal with Volcom Entertainment and began working with Matt Phillips of Silverback Management (Fishbone). They went on to play as many as 200 shows a year as tour support for 311, Flogging Molly, and on multiple Warped Tours. The band landed on top of Billboard’s Reggae Chart last year with their eighth studio album, Local Motion, and they’ve often shared bills with another Sublime-ly inspired local act, Point Loma’s Slightly Stoopid.

Other performers on The House That Bradley Built include locals Hirie, also heavily influenced by Nowell and Sublime. “When you have a band like Sublime, the Clash, or Big Audio Dynamite that fuse so many styles of music effortlessly,” says Wassman, “you understand that they are true music fans at their core, not just musicians but lovers of music. That energy, that frequency resonates through people and is felt with this authenticity. San Diego is a border town and we have so much culture here. I live in Oceanside now, and it’s the only place besides Kona that I’ll live in the States. The vibe in San Diego has so many layers, which is why these types of bands continue their influence here.”

The album also features G. Love, the Expanders, Common Kings, the Skints, Long Beach Dub Allstars, and Trevor Young (SOJA). Descendents contributed a ukulele rendition of their song “Hope,” a song Bradley covered on 40 Oz. to Freedom. Half Pint performs his song “Lovin’,” which was the original sample for Sublime’s “What I Got,” and Jim Lindberg of Pennywise covers “Boss D.J.” A duet of the Melodians’ classic “Rivers of Babylon,” which Sublime covered on an acoustic release, is sung by Bradley’s son Jakob Nowell and Bradley’s father, Jim “Papa” Nowell. Proceeds from the album will help fund the Nowell Family Foundation’s opioid recovery facility, Bradley’s House.

So what touchstones do San Diego bands still have in common with the music Bradley Nowell made with Sublime so many years ago? “Passion for what they’re playing and singing about,” says Wassman. “And authenticity, a unity of cheering each other on in the genre, always giving the maximum respect to the artists that started it all, our Jamaican brothers and sisters.

Here's something you might be interested in.
Submit a free classified
or view all
Groom your fur baby!
San Diego Reader Classified ads
August 13, 2020
1972 VW Beetle in TJ
San Diego Reader Classified ads
July 31, 2020
Sofa bed for college students
San Diego Reader Classified ads
August 13, 2020
Wall bike stand – $20
San Diego Reader Classified ads
August 5, 2020
3 mo. full Siberian Husky
San Diego Reader Classified ads
August 13, 2020

Previous article

North River Farms foes face lawsuit heat

If activists take Measure L off ballot, they would no longer face mounting legal fees
Next Article

North River Farms foes face lawsuit heat
If activists take Measure L off ballot, they would no longer face mounting legal fees

Pepper covers Sublime for The House That Bradley Built comp

Hirie, G. Love, the Expanders, Common Kings, the Skints, Long Beach Dub Allstars, and Trevor Young also contribute

Author
Publish Date
Aug. 13, 2020
Blurt Music News

Pepper covers Sublime for The House That Bradley Built comp

Hirie, G. Love, the Expanders, Common Kings, the Skints, Long Beach Dub Allstars, and Trevor Young also contribute

Author
Publish Date
Aug. 13, 2020
Blurt Music News
Related Stories
- min read
Jakob Nowell's Sublime dad
- min read
Party at Pier Plaza with Pepper
- min read
Pepperin' O'side
- min read
Keepin' the Vibe Alive
- min read
Bradley Spirit
View all
Reggae outfit Pepper’s new album pays tribute to Sublime’s late Bradley Nowell.
Reggae outfit Pepper’s new album pays tribute to Sublime’s late Bradley Nowell.

Reggae trio Pepper’s version of Sublime’s “Work That We Do” is the lead single off a new compilation, The House That Bradley Built, due September 4 and featuring never-released acoustic covers from the catalogue of the late Bradley Nowell’s band, performed by more than 20 guest artists. Nowell died after a 1996 heroin overdose.

“‘Work That We Do’ has always been one of my favorite Sublime tracks since the first time I ever heard it on the Robbin the Hood album,” says Pepper singer-guitarist Kaleo Wassman. “It was so hard to get that CD in Kona in those days, and I was lucky enough to have a friend who owned it. I remember sitting in the parking lot of Taco Bell listening to the album for the first time. It was magic for me, hearing those great songs with so many different sounds and textures. There were a lot of different recording styles on that album, and we wanted to recreate the raw vibe of that track in our cover of it. So, with quarantine in place, we were able to work remotely at my home studio with the production team.”

The duo that would become Pepper formed in Hawaii when Wassman and bassist-singer Bret Bollinger began playing together in middle school. They found a drummer named Yesod Williams, left Kona for San Diego in 1999, and took up residence in Carlsbad, Vista, and Oceanside. In 2003, they landed a record deal with Volcom Entertainment and began working with Matt Phillips of Silverback Management (Fishbone). They went on to play as many as 200 shows a year as tour support for 311, Flogging Molly, and on multiple Warped Tours. The band landed on top of Billboard’s Reggae Chart last year with their eighth studio album, Local Motion, and they’ve often shared bills with another Sublime-ly inspired local act, Point Loma’s Slightly Stoopid.

Other performers on The House That Bradley Built include locals Hirie, also heavily influenced by Nowell and Sublime. “When you have a band like Sublime, the Clash, or Big Audio Dynamite that fuse so many styles of music effortlessly,” says Wassman, “you understand that they are true music fans at their core, not just musicians but lovers of music. That energy, that frequency resonates through people and is felt with this authenticity. San Diego is a border town and we have so much culture here. I live in Oceanside now, and it’s the only place besides Kona that I’ll live in the States. The vibe in San Diego has so many layers, which is why these types of bands continue their influence here.”

The album also features G. Love, the Expanders, Common Kings, the Skints, Long Beach Dub Allstars, and Trevor Young (SOJA). Descendents contributed a ukulele rendition of their song “Hope,” a song Bradley covered on 40 Oz. to Freedom. Half Pint performs his song “Lovin’,” which was the original sample for Sublime’s “What I Got,” and Jim Lindberg of Pennywise covers “Boss D.J.” A duet of the Melodians’ classic “Rivers of Babylon,” which Sublime covered on an acoustic release, is sung by Bradley’s son Jakob Nowell and Bradley’s father, Jim “Papa” Nowell. Proceeds from the album will help fund the Nowell Family Foundation’s opioid recovery facility, Bradley’s House.

So what touchstones do San Diego bands still have in common with the music Bradley Nowell made with Sublime so many years ago? “Passion for what they’re playing and singing about,” says Wassman. “And authenticity, a unity of cheering each other on in the genre, always giving the maximum respect to the artists that started it all, our Jamaican brothers and sisters.

Sponsored
Here's something you might be interested in.
Submit a free classified
or view all
Groom your fur baby!
San Diego Reader Classified ads
August 13, 2020
1972 VW Beetle in TJ
San Diego Reader Classified ads
July 31, 2020
Sofa bed for college students
San Diego Reader Classified ads
August 13, 2020
Wall bike stand – $20
San Diego Reader Classified ads
August 5, 2020
3 mo. full Siberian Husky
San Diego Reader Classified ads
August 13, 2020
Previous article

Ocean Beach trash altruist

Cameron Reid covers Niagara and Narragansett, Sunset Cliffs to Abbott.
Next Article

Dex Romweber Livestream from the Cave, Author Livestream: Clare Mackintosh

Events August 16-August 18, 2020
Comments
0

Be the first to leave a comment.

Sign in to comment

Sign in

Menu.

Best of SD
Vote Now
Find a story
Classifieds
News & Politics
Stories
Events
Music
Movies
Food
Drinks
Cannabis
Submit
Event
Classified
Close
Back

Find a story.

Category
Features
Author
Neighborhood
Issues
Food & Drink Movies Happenings Music News & Politics Comics Archives
Art Reviews — W.S. Di Piero's eye on exhibits Ask a Hipster — Advice you didn't know you needed Best Buys — San Diego shopping Big Screen — Movie commentary Blurt — Music's inside track Booze News — San Diego spirits City Lights — News and politics Classical Music — Immortal beauty Classifieds — Free and easy Cover Stories — Front-page features Excerpts — Literary and spiritual excerpts Famous Former Neighbors — Next-door celebs Feast! — Food & drink reviews Feature Stories — Local news & stories From the Archives — Spotlight on the past Golden Dreams — Talk of the town Here's the Deal — Chad Deal's watering holes Just Announced — The scoop on shows Letters — Our inbox [email protected] — Local movie buffs share favorites Movie Reviews — Our critics' picks and pans Musician Interviews — Up close with local artists Neighborhood News from Stringers — Hyperlocal news News Ticker — News & politics Obermeyer — San Diego politics illustrated Of Note — Concert picks Out & About — What's Happening Overheard in San Diego — Eavesdropping illustrated Poetry — The old and the new Pour Over — Grab a cup Reader Travel — Travel section built by travelers Reading — The hunt for intellectuals Roam-O-Rama — SoCal's best hiking/biking trails San Diego Beer News — Inside San Diego suds SD on the QT — Almost factual news Set 'em Up Joe — Bartenders' drink recipes Sheep and Goats — Places of worship Special Issues — The best of Sports — Athletics without gush Street Style — San Diego streets have style Suit Up — Fashion tips for dudes Theater Reviews — Local productions Theater antireviews — Narrow your search Tin Fork — Silver spoon alternative Under the Radar — Matt Potter's undercover work Unforgettable — Long-ago San Diego Unreal Estate — San Diego's priciest pads Waterfront — All things ocean Your Week — Daily event picks
Chris Ahrens Ian Anderson Eric Bartl Don Bauder Ed Bedford Siobhan Braun Robert Bush Chad Deal Joe Deegan Barbarella Fokos Leorah Gavidor Dave Good Marty Graham Moss Gropen Andrew Hamlin Dorian Hargrove Garrett Harris Ken Harrison Patrick Henderson Tam Hoang Eve Kelly Dryw Keltz Eva Knott Thomas Larson Ken Leighton Matthew Lickona Mike Madriaga Bill Manson Scott Marks Bob McPhail Walter Mencken Joseph O'Brien Sheila Pell Ian Pike Matt Potter H.G. Reza Dave Rice Elizabeth Salaam Jay Allen Sanford Julie Stalmer DJ Stevens Matthew Suárez
More writers Former writers
4S Ranch Allied Gardens Alpine Baja Balboa Park Bankers Hill Barrio Logan Bay Ho Bay Park Black Mountain Ranch Blossom Valley Bonita Bonsall Borrego Springs Boulevard Campo Cardiff-by-the-Sea Carlsbad Carmel Mountain Carmel Valley Chollas View Chula Vista City College City Heights Clairemont College Area Coronado CSU San Marcos Cuyamaca College Del Cerro Del Mar Descanso Downtown San Diego Eastlake East Village El Cajon Emerald Hills Encanto Encinitas Escondido Fallbrook Fletcher Hills Golden Hill Grant Hill Grantville Grossmont College Guatay Harbor Island Hillcrest Imperial Beach Imperial Valley Jacumba Jamacha-Lomita Jamul Julian Kearny Mesa Kensington La Jolla Lakeside La Mesa Lemon Grove Leucadia Liberty Station Lincoln Acres Lincoln Park Linda Vista Little Italy Logan Heights Mesa College Midway District MiraCosta College Miramar Miramar College Mira Mesa Mission Beach Mission Hills Mission Valley Mountain View Mount Hope Mount Laguna National City Nestor Normal Heights North Park Oak Park Ocean Beach Oceanside Old Town Otay Mesa Pacific Beach Pala Palomar College Palomar Mountain Paradise Hills Pauma Valley Pine Valley Point Loma Point Loma Nazarene Potrero Poway Rainbow Ramona Rancho Bernardo Rancho Penasquitos Rancho San Diego Rancho Santa Fe Rolando San Carlos San Marcos San Onofre Santa Ysabel Santee San Ysidro Scripps Ranch SDSU Serra Mesa Shelltown Shelter Island Sherman Heights Skyline Solana Beach Sorrento Valley Southcrest South Park Southwestern College Spring Valley Stockton Talmadge Temecula Tierrasanta Tijuana UCSD University City University Heights USD Valencia Park Valley Center Vista Warner Springs
August 12, 2020
August 5, 2020
July 29, 2020
July 22, 2020
July 15, 2020
July 8, 2020
July 1, 2020
June 24, 2020
June 17, 2020
June 10, 2020
June 3, 2020
May 27, 2020
See previous issues
Cancel
Category
Features
Authors
Neighborhood
Issue
News & Politics City Lights Neighborhood News News Ticker Under the Radar
Food & Drink Beverage News Booze News Feast! Here's the Deal Pour Over San Diego Beer News Set 'Em Up Joe Tin Fork
Movies Big Screen Movie Archives Movie Reviews [email protected]
Happenings Fashion Out & About Reader Travel Roam-O-Rama Sports Theater reviews Theater antireviews
Your Week Waterfront
Music Blurt Classical Music Live Five Musician Interviews Of Note Upcoming shows
Comics Famous Former Neighbors Obermeyer Overheard in San Diego
Archives Reader by issue date Reader by any date
Art Reviews — W.S. Di Piero's eye on exhibits Ask a Hipster — Advice you didn't know you needed Best Buys — San Diego shopping Big Screen — Movie commentary Blurt — Music's inside track Booze News — San Diego spirits City Lights — News and politics Classical Music — Immortal beauty Classifieds — Free and easy Cover Stories — Front-page features Excerpts — Literary and spiritual excerpts Famous Former Neighbors — Next-door celebs Feast! — Food & drink reviews Feature Stories — Local news & stories From the Archives — Spotlight on the past Golden Dreams — Talk of the town Here's the Deal — Chad Deal's watering holes Just Announced — The scoop on shows Letters — Our inbox [email protected] — Local movie buffs share favorites Movie Reviews — Our critics' picks and pans Musician Interviews — Up close with local artists Neighborhood News from Stringers — Hyperlocal news News Ticker — News & politics Obermeyer — San Diego politics illustrated Of Note — Concert picks Out & About — What's Happening Overheard in San Diego — Eavesdropping illustrated Poetry — The old and the new Pour Over — Grab a cup Reader Travel — Travel section built by travelers Reading — The hunt for intellectuals Roam-O-Rama — SoCal's best hiking/biking trails San Diego Beer News — Inside San Diego suds SD on the QT — Almost factual news Set 'em Up Joe — Bartenders' drink recipes Sheep and Goats — Places of worship Special Issues — The best of Sports — Athletics without gush Street Style — San Diego streets have style Suit Up — Fashion tips for dudes Theater Reviews — Local productions Theater antireviews — Narrow your search Tin Fork — Silver spoon alternative Under the Radar — Matt Potter's undercover work Unforgettable — Long-ago San Diego Unreal Estate — San Diego's priciest pads Waterfront — All things ocean Your Week — Daily event picks
Chris Ahrens Ian Anderson Eric Bartl Don Bauder Ed Bedford Siobhan Braun Robert Bush Chad Deal Joe Deegan Barbarella Fokos Leorah Gavidor Dave Good Marty Graham Moss Gropen Andrew Hamlin Dorian Hargrove Garrett Harris Ken Harrison Patrick Henderson Tam Hoang Eve Kelly Dryw Keltz Eva Knott Thomas Larson Ken Leighton Matthew Lickona Mike Madriaga Bill Manson Scott Marks Bob McPhail Walter Mencken Joseph O'Brien Sheila Pell Ian Pike Matt Potter H.G. Reza Dave Rice Elizabeth Salaam Jay Allen Sanford Julie Stalmer DJ Stevens Matthew Suárez
More writers Former writers
4S Ranch Allied Gardens Alpine Baja Balboa Park Bankers Hill Barrio Logan Bay Ho Bay Park Black Mountain Ranch Blossom Valley Bonita Bonsall Borrego Springs Boulevard Campo Cardiff-by-the-Sea Carlsbad Carmel Mountain Carmel Valley Chollas View Chula Vista City College City Heights Clairemont College Area Coronado CSU San Marcos Cuyamaca College Del Cerro Del Mar Descanso Downtown San Diego Eastlake East Village El Cajon Emerald Hills Encanto Encinitas Escondido Fallbrook Fletcher Hills Golden Hill Grant Hill Grantville Grossmont College Guatay Harbor Island Hillcrest Imperial Beach Imperial Valley Jacumba Jamacha-Lomita Jamul Julian Kearny Mesa Kensington La Jolla Lakeside La Mesa Lemon Grove Leucadia Liberty Station Lincoln Acres Lincoln Park Linda Vista Little Italy Logan Heights Mesa College Midway District MiraCosta College Miramar Miramar College Mira Mesa Mission Beach Mission Hills Mission Valley Mountain View Mount Hope Mount Laguna National City Nestor Normal Heights North Park Oak Park Ocean Beach Oceanside Old Town Otay Mesa Pacific Beach Pala Palomar College Palomar Mountain Paradise Hills Pauma Valley Pine Valley Point Loma Point Loma Nazarene Potrero Poway Rainbow Ramona Rancho Bernardo Rancho Penasquitos Rancho San Diego Rancho Santa Fe Rolando San Carlos San Marcos San Onofre Santa Ysabel Santee San Ysidro Scripps Ranch SDSU Serra Mesa Shelltown Shelter Island Sherman Heights Skyline Solana Beach Sorrento Valley Southcrest South Park Southwestern College Spring Valley Stockton Talmadge Temecula Tierrasanta Tijuana UCSD University City University Heights USD Valencia Park Valley Center Vista Warner Springs
See all neighborhoods
August 12, 2020
August 5, 2020
July 29, 2020
July 22, 2020
July 15, 2020
July 8, 2020
July 1, 2020
June 24, 2020
June 17, 2020
June 10, 2020
June 3, 2020
May 27, 2020
See previous issues
Close