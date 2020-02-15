Tribute to the Reggae Legends

The 2020 line-up: Saturday Mykal Rose (Jamaica) King Yellowman (Jamaica) K’Reemah (Jamaica) Spiritual (Jamaica) The Originators (CA) Sol Remedy (CA) Sunday Akae Beka Band (Virgin Islands) Army (Virgin Islands) Reemah (Virgin Islands) Spiritual (Jamaica) Ninjah P Soundsystem (Virgin Islands) Don Camilo (Chile Junyah P (Virgin Islands) Boostive (CA) Incient Rootsman Nyabinghi (JA/ CA). This two-day festival over Valentine’s Weekend will offer arts & crafts vendors plus Caribbean vegetarian food in the WorldBeat Center café, plus the new sober curious bar including kombucha on tap as well as a beer garden.